Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Revellers party on the bus in and around Kampala

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Over the weekend, travel enthusiasts were taken on a night trip around Kampala city and surrounding areas.

The revellers set off from Hotel Africana at 10:30pm on November 19 and took a bus drive around Kampala suburbs like Acacia Avenue, before later proceeding to Entebbe via Wandegeya.

On their way to Entebbe, the guests had multiple stopovers at Kajjansi and Ndugu Art Gallery.

They reached their final destination – Entebbe International Airport – at around 1:20am, where they spent some good time before returning to Kampala city, where they reached at around 4:00am.

The trip had lots of fun activities like silent disco on the bus, as well as drinking and eating.

According to the organisers, the event was meant to let people know of the different features around Kampala and Entebbe, and the history of Kampala city, as well as entertainment.

They also wanted revellers to experience the beauty of different night spots and the night life of the city.

