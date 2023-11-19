Revellers drown in laughter at the Andrew Onen comedy show

By Hussein Kiganda

Revellers who attended the Andrew Onen Commonly Uncommon Show at the National Theatre on November 18, 2023, were treated to a cascade of laughter through amusing stories and jokes.

The event commenced around 7:30 p.m., with various performers setting the stage for the headliners. The comedic spark ignited with Cindy Okodi, who humorously lamented the trials of being a firstborn at home and social functions. She playfully reminded the audience of the firstborn’s Christmas plight, orchestrating everything only to settle for the chicken’s neck.

Subsequently, OJ Ojame had the audience in stitches with tales of a mobile generator named Yahaya, and Silver 2 drew comparisons between African and white dance styles. Gad Akodion from Kashaari North injected humour into the scenario, speculating on how Jesus would be treated in Uganda, asserting he would be a Munyankore due to his kraal-born origin, and portraying Judas Iscariot as a Muganda, highlighting his knack for dealing.

Revellers paying attention to Andrew Onen at National Theatre. Photo by Hussein KIganda

The atmosphere transitioned seamlessly to musical performances by TQ Thunder and Frank Omutaputa. Teacher Sulfer and Doctor Hillary then took the stage, paving the way for Doctor Solomon and Gladys, who enraptured the audience with their poem, “The Uncommonly Common Stories.”

Anticipation reached its peak as the spotlight fell on the night’s main performer, Andrew Onen. Taking the stage at around 8:30 PM, he captivated the audience until 10:00 PM with jokes predominantly centred around his village, “Ampala.”

While recounting his journey to Kampala last year, this time, Onen shared stories of his failed attempt to go to the USA and the subsequent misadventure in Nairobi, where he fell victim to theft.

Onen skillfully wove humour into local and English words, asserting that many English terms were borrowed from African languages. He playfully claimed that the Appalachian mountains were discovered by his grandfather, who named them after their village, “Apala.” Joking about Nairobi, he quipped that the English named it after being robbed at night, dubbing it “Night Robbie”—a robber who strikes in the darkness—a name the Africans struggled to pronounce accurately.

After regaling the audience with countless jokes, Onen concluded the show with a disclaimer, expressing that, contrary to the expectation of ending on a high note, he found himself short of words, signalling the end of the show. Revellers seized another opportunity for a simple photo session outside the theatre, with some requesting selfies with the comedian.