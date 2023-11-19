Sunday, November 19, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Revellers drown in laughter at the Andrew Onen comedy show
Entertainment

Revellers drown in laughter at the Andrew Onen comedy show

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Revellers who attended the Andrew Onen Commonly Uncommon Show at the National Theatre on November 18, 2023, were treated to a cascade of laughter through amusing stories and jokes.

The event commenced around 7:30 p.m., with various performers setting the stage for the headliners. The comedic spark ignited with Cindy Okodi, who humorously lamented the trials of being a firstborn at home and social functions. She playfully reminded the audience of the firstborn’s Christmas plight, orchestrating everything only to settle for the chicken’s neck.

Subsequently, OJ Ojame had the audience in stitches with tales of a mobile generator named Yahaya, and Silver 2 drew comparisons between African and white dance styles. Gad Akodion from Kashaari North injected humour into the scenario, speculating on how Jesus would be treated in Uganda, asserting he would be a Munyankore due to his kraal-born origin, and portraying Judas Iscariot as a Muganda, highlighting his knack for dealing.

Revellers paying attention to Andrew Onen at National Theatre. Photo by Hussein KIganda

The atmosphere transitioned seamlessly to musical performances by TQ Thunder and Frank Omutaputa. Teacher Sulfer and Doctor Hillary then took the stage, paving the way for Doctor Solomon and Gladys, who enraptured the audience with their poem, “The Uncommonly Common Stories.”

Anticipation reached its peak as the spotlight fell on the night’s main performer, Andrew Onen. Taking the stage at around 8:30 PM, he captivated the audience until 10:00 PM with jokes predominantly centred around his village, “Ampala.”

While recounting his journey to Kampala last year, this time, Onen shared stories of his failed attempt to go to the USA and the subsequent misadventure in Nairobi, where he fell victim to theft.

Onen skillfully wove humour into local and English words, asserting that many English terms were borrowed from African languages. He playfully claimed that the Appalachian mountains were discovered by his grandfather, who named them after their village, “Apala.” Joking about Nairobi, he quipped that the English named it after being robbed at night, dubbing it “Night Robbie”—a  robber who strikes in the darkness—a name the Africans struggled to pronounce accurately.

After regaling the audience with countless jokes, Onen concluded the show with a disclaimer, expressing that, contrary to the expectation of ending on a high note, he found himself short of words, signalling the end of the show. Revellers seized another opportunity for a simple photo session outside the theatre, with some requesting selfies with the comedian.

You may also like

Zari fumes over daughter’s hairstyle

Seasoned actor Yasin Lubowa celebrates 20 years of acting

Nyege Nyege: Of a “Spiderman” who had the time of his life

Juliana Kanyomozi opens up on love life, motherhood

Stop showing VIP guests explicit content, filmmakers cautioned

Kenzo, Zari, Spice Diana lose at African Entertainment Awards 2023

Singer Spice Diana makes acting debut

Grammys 2024: What’s Eddy Kenzo, Jose Chameleone, GNL, & Vinka’s fate?

Nyege Nyege: Sho Madjozi crowns day three with a stellar performance 

President Museveni assures Nyege Nyege enthusiasts of safety

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!