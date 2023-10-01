Revellers challenge Bebe Cool over claim he won battles against Bobi Wine

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool who was one of the performers at David Lutalo’s just concluded Nalongo concert laced his performance with a toe-in-the-water to find out revellers’ reaction to a music battle with Jose Chameleone.

The Love You Everyday singer who stepped on stage at around 9pm, in between his performance paused and asked the crowd about the idea of the battle.

He invoked Radio and Weasel’s of 2013 as one where he defeated the duo miserably. Then his longtime arch-rival, Bobi Wine with whom he battled in 2012 and had about four album launches on the same day, claiming he humbled him in all. At this point the crowd objected. And challenged him that if he thinks so, there should be one more, infact he should first shelve the one with Chameleone. What was his reaction?

“This is to be between titans. I won against Goodlyfe, I won against Kadingo (Bobi Wine).” Revellers booed and he paused. Then asked, “You mean it was never decided? You want him again? But he does not have music. I have been hearing people saying they are number one. This should be about music,” he stated before ending what was becoming uncomfortable.

With Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool, their rivalry hit its peak in the 2010s with album launches on the day at venues within earshot – Agenze Vs. Carolina, Wesontinge Vs. Bogola Ko, Kataala Vs. Kasepiki and, Minzani Vs. Matyansi Butyampa. Then a music battle dubbed the Battle of Champions in 2012.

After the deputy speaker of parliament, Thomas Tayebwa suggested the music battle between Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone, the former Assistant Inspector General of Police, (AIGP) Asan Kasingye via X suggested that it should be between Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine.