Restaurant where rapper AKA was killed is permanently closing down

By Kampala Sun writers

Two months after popular South African rapper Kiernan Forbes alias AKA was shot and killed outside a hotel in Durban, the hotel has announced it will be permanently shutting down.

The rapper was shot at close range outside the restaurant identified as Wish on February 10.

AKA was gunned down alongside his close friend, a chef, and entrepreneur identified as Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane

Now the popular restaurant in Durban has now been forced to permanently close down its doors barely 4 years after it was opened following the brutal assassination of ‘AKA’ Forbes on its doorsteps.

Wish on Florida was an affluent Italian cuisine-inspired restaurant that was opened back in 2019. It is owned by two black entrepreneurs including the establishment’s director Philani Benson Kweyama aka Benny Maverick.

Speaking on their looming closure Kweyama confirmed that the restaurant will be closing on the 10th of April via a lengthy Instagram post, where he went on to invite the public to what he terms “The Last Supper.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the imminent closure of Wish On Florida effective 10th April 2023 – where we will be hosting “The Last Supper. In light of the recent tragic event on our doorstep, we have experienced a severe downturn in business which leaves the directors with no other choice but to close the business permanently as the brand equity of Wish On Florida has been deeply hindered,” part of Kweyama’s statement read . Benson Kweyama

He went on to add, “we would like to thank the city of Durban for the tremendous support over the last three years – catering to you and the rest of the country has been an absolute joy and your support will forever be engraved on Wish On Florida’s legacy.

We would also like to thank the various brands and suppliers who’ve been part of the Wish On Florida family since we opened our doors.

With very little knowledge of the industry, you walked us through the business of hospitality and delivered exceptional service and for that, we will forever be grateful.”

Benson announced that the restaurant would be having an exciting line-up of activities from the 7th of April leading up to the 10th of April when the Last Supper would be held.