Respect the ‘big three’, they opened doors for us- Cindy

By Jeff Andrew Lule

All musicians have been asked to appreciate the role which was played by the “big three” musicians because of their significant part in the growth of the music industry in Uganda.

The big three musicians are Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine, president of the Fire Base Crew, Moses Ssali as Bebe Cool, president of the Gagamel Crew, and Joseph Mayanga aka Dr. Jose Chameleon, of the Leon Island.

The three have been claiming to be the big three for a while now and have kept bragging about it.

But some artists, including Gravity Omutujju, recently blasted them, claiming that artists like Eddy Kenzo were now superior to the three since his name was known globally, in contrast to them, whose names are only well-known in Uganda and the East African region.

The president of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA), Cinderella Sanyu, also known as Cindy Baby by her stage name, asserted that the three should be commended for their efforts to open doors for other musicians into the competitive profession at a time when their were many challenges.

Cindy has spoken highly of Bebe Cool, Chameleone and Bobi Wine. File photo

“You need to know that they became stars at the time when we would have failed to become stars. So, we will ever appreciate the big three because they created this showbiz business we are seeing now because we were young artists then. We didn’t have a way to penetrate showbiz,” she noted.

The expectant mother emphasized that it was Bebe Cool, Chameleon, and Bobi Wine who sold the music business and that other artists are reaping the rewards, during an interview she gave at her baby shower.

“It is because of them that artists are no longer paid just sh50k. Currently, artists are paid up to sh8million at a venue,” she added.

She asserted that the “big three” will always be known as such because of their undeniable contributions to the growth of the business and because they paved the path for all future musicians.

Musician Jose Chameleone arrives for a press conference ahand of his GwangaMujje Concert at a Press Conference at Fenon offices on 23rd Jan 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

“They introduced professionalism in the industry. Before that, it was hard for brands like MTN, Airtel, and others to stand behind an artiste. We first saw it among the big three. So, their legacy remains that they started the entire showbiz in the music industry in Uganda and must be respected,” she added.

But apart from that, Cindy stressed that there are artists who have filled venues more than them.

“There are other well-known artists today who are on par with them, but what sets them apart is that they left a legacy that endures forever. They are the “big three” because of this,” she said.

I don’t rate myself

Cindy said that, unlike other female artists, she does not compare herself to others.

“I am Cindy Baby. Most of my achievements I did before anyone. I am not following any trend of women. I walk my own journey. So I leave that to fans to decide who is better than the other,” he added.

Yet she said that she felt “definitely the best” and “no one is better” in her dancehall “kingdom.

“When I go on stage and do my thing, I don’t think there is anyone who can compete with me. I created my own dynasty and my own legacy. I performed until I was six and a half months pregnant. That is the last show I did on Valentine and since then I said I will not be performing anymore,” she added.

However, Cindy emphasized that as a woman, it varies from person to person, highlighting the fact that some people have energy up until they are seven months.

She mentioned that while she was pregnant, she went to the studio, recorded a song, and even shot part of the music video.

“I did it in my ‘Total Satisfaction’ song. You saw I was pregnant with my first baby. I shot half of the video when I was pregnant and shot the other half after giving birth. But right now there is nothing hurrying me,” she added.



