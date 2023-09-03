Monday, September 4, 2023
Remnants honour Prophet Mbonye at concert

by Editorial Team
By Ivan Kabuye

Multitudes of people from all walks of life gathered at Zoe Grounds, Kigo in Lweza on Entebbe Road on Friday, September 1, to honour Prophet Elvis Mbonye at a concert.

Mbonye is known for predicting future events, earning him the adoration of many Ugandans who believe in him.

Every year, Remnants all over the world gather to honour him. 

The 2023 event was headlined by Paul Wilbur, an international recording artiste from Israel, whose performance was sensational, inspirational and motivational.

Wilbur did not only perform different genres of music for the Remnants, but he engaged them throughout the worship session.

It was the country type of music that melted the Remnants’ hearts as it took them back to the 1970’s days of country music.

Wilbur also proved his worth on the guitar as every string he pulled was felt by the Remnants who got lost in admiration, while others started shedding tears during the praising moments as he performed his songs such as There is None Like You, For Your Name is Holy and Shouts of Joy.

Paul Wilbur entertaining Remnants at Zoe Grounds in Kigo on Entebbe Road as they celebrated Prophet Elvis Mbonye at a concert on Friday, September 1, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

After the Spirit-filled session, it was time to make some noise for Jesus as Son of Nations DJ made the Remnants go wild with the so-called Kidandali gospel music mixed with Afro-beats.

Many got onto their feet, forgetting that they were in the house of God, and pulled Alien Skin dance strokes.

There was also surprises by the Parte Yaani hit-maker Ruyonga who got them into the world of hip hop rhyming with him on songs like All I Do is Win.

Remnants enjoying performances during the honouring of Prophet Elvis Mbonye at a concert at Kigo in Lweza on Friday, September 1, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Besides the entertainment, the Remnants were also fed with the word of God as Mbonye read them scriptures.

After the short preaching, Mbonye cut the cake as a mark of celebrating his honour with the Remnants.

 Several dignitaries, officials from the government of Kenya and the Members of the Parliaments from Uganda were in attendance.

