Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ hits YouTube milestone with over 350 million views

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Rema’s song Calm Down is now the most viewed Afrobeats song on the video streaming site YouTube after amassing over 350 million views, a bar that was set by fellow Nigerian singer CKay’s Love Nwantiti remix.

The original Calm Down song, uploaded 11 months ago was popular, but also had its appeal broadened when singer Selena Gomez added her effort onto the remix that has since garnered over 260 million views in four months. 


Off Rema’s album Rave and RosesCalm Down has also notched over one billion views on music streaming site Spotify, and over 100 million on Boomplay.

This sets Rema on track to beat South Africa’s Master KG’s 2019 hit song Jerusalema, which is the most viewed African video on YouTube with over 500 million views.

Rema last performed in Uganda at the Afropalooza Festival in October 2022 but left a section of his fans fuming after they noticed he did not post a single photo of his time in the country, but did so for all other places he performed at.


In December, when fellow Nigerian Yemi Alade performed at the 10th anniversary of Blankets And Wine and shared photos, and tales from Kampala, they questioned her why Rema didn’t post anything about Uganda like she did.

