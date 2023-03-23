Friday, March 24, 2023
Rema’s ‘calm down’ another African song reigning on Billboard Hot 100

by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Sensational Nigerian afrobeats star Rema is overhelmed following the success of his hit song Calm down. The record that has received massive airplay and streams across the globe, especially after pop star, Selena Gomez’s effort remixing it into a runaway hit on YouTube with over 230 million views.

The singer on social media has now shared a screengrab of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart where Calm down is the eighth song after American pop star, Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Trying to hold in the tears, I know how hard I worked to get my sound here, I’m grateful to God for how far I have come. Love to the ones who believed & loved to the queen @selenagomez.”

Meanwhile, the song moved to the number one spot on the Shazam US chart last week. It made eleven weeks and counting on the Indian singles chart this week. The song is off his album Raves and Roses.

The last time a song made similar news, it was Wizkid’s Essence remix on which he sought help from Tems and Justin Bieber.

