Rema reveals source of her big ‘nyash’

By Mariam Nakalema

Rema Namakula has explained why her ‘nyash’ has become bigger and more defined lately.

The singer’s posterior became the subject of debate on social media last week following a video of her performance in Dubai.

During an interview with The Kampala Sun on August 4, at her friend, actress Evelyn Namulondo’s show at Theatre La Bonita in Kampala, Rema said her rear had grown big because of the love from her husband, Dr Hamza Sebunya.

“Love has made me something else. That’s why my bum is getting bigger, that’s love that is growing each and every day,” Rema said.

She teased: “And you never know, since I am a married woman, I may be expecting.”

Rema and Sebunya got married in late 2019. Previously she had been in a long-term relationship with singer Eddy Kenzo.