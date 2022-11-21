Monday, November 21, 2022
Rema predicted Kenzo's Grammy several years ago

By Alex Balimwikungu

Rema Namakula and Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo might have gone their separate ways but a prediction she made seven years ago is likely to warm his heart.

Last week Kenzo was nominated at the Grammy Awards 2023 a move that has sent excitement around the country.

The Big Talent Entertainment boss was nominated in the category for Best Global Music Performance for his feature on Matt B’s song ‘Gimme Love’.

According to a trending video, Rema assured the media back stage how Eddy Kenzo was destined for greater heights as he would with no doubt bring the Grammy Award into their house after scooping by he BET Award.

The madly in love Rema in the video insisted how the Grammy Award was the only missing recognition for her husband then, Eddy Kenzo to mark the end of his successful music career.

“In 5 years, the Grammy Award should be in my house because Kenzo is hardworking. He has to achieve whatever he wants because he is very hardworking, very!” stated Rema Namakula years back.

