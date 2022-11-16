Rema Namakula, Sebunya mark four years of marriage

By Ahmad Muto

Just weeks after reports that singer Rema Namakula’s gynaecologist husband, Dr. Hamza Sebunya, was beginning to unsubscribe to fidelity, it turns out there is actually no trouble in paradise if photos are anything to go by.

Namakula on Monday, November 14, made social media green with envy when she posted pictures of her posing with her husband to mark their fourth wedding anniversary.



With their blue theme colour, they must have spent hours in the studio till they either ran out of poses or the camera ran out of battery packs. You would imagine the effort as if giving a magazine editor options for a cover photo.



Then the caption, a message so deep that the fans that were busy asking Rema to speak up about the rumours of another woman entertaining the gynecologist’s hands can now focus on her music and buying more of the dairy products she’s endorsing.

“Today marks four years since I met you, three years since I introduced you to my family and friends. It is magical how you still give me butterflies. You are one of my best decisions ever. Cheers to more years of loving and spoiling me. Happy Anniversary to us Papi. NINKUKUNDA MUNONGA,” read the caption.

The couple’s first child together, Aaliyah, was unveiled to the public last week on her first birthday. Looking closely at the pictures, you will notice they were all the taken the same day – birthday and anniversary. So, it’s celebration all the way for the Sebunyas.