Rema, Lutalo bring A-game to Purple Party in Hoima

By Nicholas Oneal

The Purple Party in Hoima was a night of non-stop entertainment. Organised by media personality Douglas Lwanga, the social event was filled with thrilling performances and exciting activities.

From the helicopter ride experience to the incredible line-up of artistes, revellers were treated to a massive show that will be talked about for years to come.

The performances were nothing short of amazing at the Club Pilsner-sponsored event, with artistes such as Sheebah, Rema Namakula, Mikie Wine, David Lutalo, Hanson Baliruno, Nina Roz and Fik Fameica, and more taking the stage.

Each artiste brought their A-game, however David Lutalo and Rema Namakula’s performance were the best, with their engagement with the crowd and the incredible stage presence.

One would say it’s much better for Rema to move without her husband, Dr. Hamza Ssebunya, because she seems to enjoy her performance on stage and engaging.

Rema Namakula performing at the Purple Party

One of the highlights of the day was the helicopter ride experience.

The Miss Purple Party pageant was another highlight of the night as contestants wowed the crowd with their beauty, elegance, and talent, making it a tough decision for the judges to pick a winner.

The eventual winner received a prize and a chance to represent the brand in future events.