Rema forced to replace ‘Ngonze Ngonze’ chorus with ‘Kenzo Kenzo’ again

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

If given a chance to delete a song from her music catalogue, singer Rema Namakula would choose Ngonze without thinking twice. A nightmare it has become.

Recall at the Buganda Kingdom’s New Year’s gig, Enkuuka, in 2022 at the Lubiri, the singer’s performance got hijacked by fans whose voices overpowered hers and replaced her Ngonze Ngonze song chorus with Kenzo Kenzo.  

If that was a tight spot, this time, she found herself performing for a bunch of overzealous Kenzo-Rema fans, going by a TikTok video shared by @kingrayuganda.

While she wasn’t comfortable with the chorus at the Enkuuka and could only afford a grin, this time she bought in and grudgingly switched that part of the Ngonze chorus with Kenzo, Kenzo accompanying it with some waist wiggling.

Rema and Kenzo dated for more than half a decade during which they got blessed with a daughter Aamaal.

In a surprise twist in 2019, Rema got married to gynaecologist Hamza Sebunya, who has since displayed some bromance with the Sitya Loss singer.

