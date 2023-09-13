Rema becomes first Afrobeats artiste to scoop MTV Video Music Award 

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Rema, 23, has become the first Afrobeats artiste to scoop an MTV Video Music Award. His runaway hit with American pop star Selena Gomez, Calm Down remix, won the Best Afrobeats Song award.

The Afrobeats category was introduced this year, making Rema’s win historic.

While accepting the award on stage, in the company of Gomez, Rema noted that it was win for Afrobeats. He recognised the artistes that took a chance on him as a teenager and recognised the late Fela Kuti, the father of Afrobeats.

“…this means so much seeing Afrobeats grow this bug and being on this stage representing Afrobeats. I am so happy, but one thing I will not forget to do tonight is forget to shout out the people who opened the doors for me,” said Rema.

He added: “Shouts to Fela, who started Afrobeats in the first place, 2 Baba, Don Jazzy, D Banj, De Prince, Runtown, Timaya, 2Face, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido.”

The awards ceremony took place at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, USA.

This week, the Calm Down remix also hit a milestone, becoming the first African lead artiste to have a song reach one billion streams on Spotify. The music streaming platform added it to its Billions Club as its newest member.