Rema bashed for giving ‘attitude’ at wedding

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Rema Namakula and etiquette that does not suit her looks and level of talent have appeared in sentences and online conversations multiple times. The latest incidence is a video that has now gone viral.

The video has her clad in a gomesi performing at a wedding ignoring instructions from those that hired her.

The video originally from a TikTok account of a one Slimdaddy has a voice over of a man who claims to be the one that invited her to the wedding.

With a frustrated tone laced with anger, he says Rema is not afraid to show her character in front of people.

That he showed her where to pass to go pick the bride, and returned the second time to share the instruction with her again to save time. But she practically stopped singing, yelled back at him, low-key jeered and continued singing like nothing happened. The man is also heard saying in Luganda “Ono falla ye’elaga! Kafalla ke’elaga.”

On social media however, as much as some shared the sentiments of the organisers of the wedding, largely ladies even evoking Kenzo’s name implying he dodged a bullet, others defended her.

Kyomukama Diana: “Be patient with her oyo gal yakulila mumbela mbi nyo she now thinks she’s on top of the world. She pretends to be cool naye…”

Natasha Siima: “I think she has a tendency of despising people, which is a character I personally can’t stand.”

Clive IP: “That eye contact she gave him can take my soul to the grave, my body will remain empty and lost forever. Chei.”

Those that defended her said:

Don Muzaphal Kimbugwe: “I know those family people who think they are the event managers, giving orders to everyone. ‘Ssenga agambye oyimbe kino, manya tusale cake nga abe Kampala tebanagenda etc’.”

Akodoi Kevin Amka: “Naye mwe, it like you all who are commenting ill about Rema don’t have another side of you. Mbu attitude. Everyone has an attitude, even you who is commenting. You forget that these are humans, who have mood swings etc. Even the one talking mu audio has shown his side people nedda. You want people to be saints.”