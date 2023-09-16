Revellers go down low as Ivuga Band launches weekly sessions at Canary Gardens

By Hussein Kiganda

As Ugandans embrace a newfound appreciation for live performances, Ivuga Band is swiftly dominating the live performance stage. Wherever they perform, they leave a lasting impression.

On September 14, 2023, their performance at Canary Gardens in Kyanja, a city suburb, was nothing short of legendary.

The band, which launched their weekly sessions at the venue that day, had the audience clamouring for more. The show commenced around 8:00pm, and the band immediately set the mood with a delightful blend of soft music, invoking nostalgic memories for many attendees.

The evening began in typical fashion, but it took a remarkable turn when the band members unleashed their unmatched vocals in reggae and ragga.

This prompted most of the attendees to hit the dance floor, showcasing their dance skills.

Despite the irresistible array of culinary delights served, revellers were drawn more to the soothing music, having already satisfied their palates.

As the night progressed, renowned comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi took the stage, delivering laughter and showering praise upon the seven-member band.

The atmosphere was filled with merriment, and revellers indulged in both food and fun. Many couldn’t resist the urge to join a spontaneous dance initiated by a small group in one corner.

Even as the night grew colder, the women, some in daring outfits, remained undeterred, eager to move to the well-coordinated tunes of the band.