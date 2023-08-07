Reigning Miss Tourism Kigezi loses crown

By Kampala Sun writer

In September 2022, Denise Ayebare was crowned by ICT Minister Chris Baryomunsi as the Miss Tourism Uganda winner Kigezi amid pomp and fanfare.

To many in the crowd that evening, she was a befitting winner. Ayebare had many talents rolled into one. She was a legal scholar, a climate change activist and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) activist.

Seven months later, she is has left the franchise after her contract was terminated over ‘breaching the terms of her contract’.

The 20-year-old was ordered last week to return the crown, along with all the gifts and monetary rewards she received from the Pageant.

Miss Tourism Uganda accuses her of failing to show up for campaign events ahead of the pageant this year.

In a letter terminating her contract, Miss Tourism Uganda claimed that Ayebare had repeatedly failed on her undertaking to be readily available for functions, events, public appearances, and other promotional activities.

“Following our notice of the breach on 5 January 2023, we have hardly seen your involvement in Miss Tourism Uganda aactivities, despite several verbal invitations to do so,” the termination letter reads in part.

“The Project Manager reported that you have no interest, and we can proceed to de-crown you. This letter therefore serves to inform you that pursuant to Clause 7 of the Agreement we are withdrawing the pageant title from you and terminating the Agreement.

“You are instructed to return all prizes, gifts, and monetary awards granted to you within a period of 7 days from the delivery of this letter.”