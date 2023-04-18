Regular sauna users share their experiences

By Joan Murungi

Just like any other health trends, saunas have gained popularity in Uganda, with most being in hotels, restaurants, bars and spas.

What is a sauna?

A sauna is a small room used as a hot air or steam bath for cleaning and refreshing the body. It is an insulated room built with soft wood, a heater, which is designed to heat the room to a temperature of about 180°F and stones, which get hot (about 500-700°F) to produce a steam when water is poured over them.

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, regular sauna users shared their experiences.

Teddy Kamara said the first time she went to the sauna, she found the heat extreme. Being hypertensive, she got chest pain afterwards. She abandoned going to the sauna.

“My friends told me to give it a try one more time, but I couldn’t take it. Doctors advised me not to go to the sauna because it could be detrimental to my health. I instead decided to exercise on a daily. It’s healthy for the body,” she revealed.

Kamara said she has a friend who has uses sauna bathing as an anti-aging therapy and it has worked for her. She said the friend is 60 years old, but looks she is in her early 40s.

Deo Katende narrated that his wife used to get worried anytime he told her he was going to the sauna. One day, she connected him to a sauna that was operated by old women.

“She was told that in saunas, people have sex with people they barely know. Her instincts told her that I can’t get attracted to old women and she chose that for me. When I found out, I laughed,” he narrated.

Katende noted that some women purposely go to the gym to search for men. Since both genders normally share the sauna, many people use this opportunity to express their feelings for each other.

“They normally turn off the lights when everyone is seated. One day, some lady that was seated next to me started touching my private parts. I jumped out and didn’t return. This was so disrespectful,” Katende revealed.

John Muhumuza noted that some of his friends have gotten infections from saunas. This is because some saunas have poor hygiene. The towels are never ironed yet so many people with different skin infections frequent the sauna.

“Some people even come with foot disease and infect others. Remember we all sweat and put on the same sandals on a regular basis.”

He, however, boasted that the sauna has improved his mental health and relieved stress. It has also helped to relax him. For this reason, he never skips a day in a week without going to the sauna. Since too much heat is not good for the body, Muhumuza advises sauna users to drink plenty of water.

“Heat strains the body. When you sweat, you lose water. You need to replace what you have lost by hydrating. At least, have five glasses of water on a daily,” he says.

Meanwhile, Natasha Katushabe’s concern is with the women that bleach. She says they smell a lot when they sweat in the sauna and this comes a result of their bleaching lotions.

“When you release heat from the body, you sweat. Just imagine a bleached person sitting close to you. There lotions smell so bad,” she noted.

Being it that saunas have three levels (low heat, medium and high heat), Katushabe says “Women that sit at medium and higher heat levels sit badly. Some don’t even wear knickers. While seated on level one, all you hear is people making them a centre of discussion.”

Katushabe is, however, glad that ever since he started going to the sauna, she has had improved sleep, good skin health and it has also helped in detoxification.

Studies have shown that the sauna improves cardiovascular health, lowers risk of Alzheimer’s disease, decreases chronic pain, relieves colds and viral illnesses, reduces risk of stress, and helps with depression.

Regular sauna users also report that sauna bathing can relax the muscles, improve blood flow and boost skin health, improves sleep, has anti-aging benefits, less joint pain, increased metabolism and weight loss, detoxification, recovery for sore muscles and better quality life.

Note: Experts say the recommended length of time to spend in the sauna is 15 to 20 minutes. People with certain health conditions like heart complications and high blood pressure should not use the sauna.