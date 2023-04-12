Reggae world mourns Jah Shaka

By Kampala Sun Writer

Reggae is in mourning. The legendary Jah Shaka has passed today (Wednesday, April 12).

The Jamaican reggae and dub sound system operator, Jah Shaka, was also known as the Zulu Warrior during his time in the music industry.

A sound system pioneer and key player in bass culture, he stayed true to roots and dub even when the dancehall wave was taking over.

According to an online obituary on Wednesday, Jah Shaka passed away unexpectedly. However, his cause of death was not disclosed. He was 73.

“So sad to read Jah Shaka has departed this planet. Rest in peace. A heroic figure who kept Dub alive, when few cared… I spent many all-nighters being transfixed by his passion and selections.” a one Trevor Jackson wrote.

Jah Shaka has been the proprietor of a roots reggae Jamaican sound system in South East London ever since the early 1970s.

His name was derived from the Rastafarian term for God and the name of Shaka Zulu, who ruled over the Zulu people as their emperor.

Jah Shaka was born in Clarendon Parish, Jamaica. This is the same area of Jamaica that also gave birth to a number of other roots reggae luminaries, such as Toots Hibbert, Everton Blender, Barrington Levy, and Freddie McGregor.