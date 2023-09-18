Recho Ray, Viper Ranking turn Kisubi varsity students wild during Urban TV show

By Frank Ssentongo

As the battle between singers Cindy and Sheebah was ongoing at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 15, students at Kisubi University on Entebbe Road were in their own world as Urban TV presenters Lynnet Xen, King Mats, DJ Crim hosted Lukoba Club House at the university.

At around 8:30pm, the team arrived at the university and organised the machines and by 10:00pm, everything was set. The party began as DJ Crim mixed the music that attracted the students to join.

While Crim was mixing, Lynnet Xen and King Mats spiced up the day with both dancing and hyping, something that attracted some students to step on stage and try the trendy strokes such as Amapiano (some people think it’s Lynnet’s favourite) and Kiganda cultural dances.

Kisubi University students having a great time during Lukoba Club House on September 15, 2023. Photo by Frank Ssentongo

Later in the day, the team was joined by musicians Recho Ray and Viper Ranking. Oh! The event turned wild; the students pulled strokes that almost cracked their ribs.

Some were witnessed dancing bend over, whereas others preferred ‘squeeze’ as the two artistes performed.

At midnight, the Urban TV presenters closed the live TV show. They then knelt down on stage and thanked the students for the massive attendance.