Reality dance show ‘X Factor’ choreographer in Uganda to promote dance

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Ugandan dancer Valentino aka Valentino Richard Kabenge, the brains behind Dance with Valentino, today, May 4, hosted a dance workshop at Troyy Studios in Industrial Area, Kampala.

Dance with Valentino is a dance reality talk show hosted by Kabenge, a Latin and Ballroom dancer and actor, which premiered on local TV on November 15, 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Valentino decided to master his craft in the UK, eventually making his debut on British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). While appearing on the national broadcaster, he taught the staff members Samba dance moves.

So it did not come as much of a surprise when award-winning UK choreographer Richard Marcel attended Valentino’s dance workshop. Marcel has provided full choreography, creative and production concepts for popular American/European reality TV shows such as Lip Sync Battle, Dancing With The Stars, X Factor and So You Think You Can Dance.

Marcel has also worked with big stars such as Madonna, Spice Girls, Diana Ross and Kylie Minogue.

The dance workshop, which kicked off at exactly 8:00am, attracted a number of Ugandan dancers and choreographers from Kampala. Dancers like Abadhi Charity, Dance Mamweta, Ritah Dancehall, H2C Dancers and singer Winnie Nwagi’s daughter, Destiny Valerie Mirembe, were there.



With Marcel as the main coach and host of the workshop, the participants were coached in different dances from Latin, ballet, salsa and urban styles like dancehall and Amapiano.



There was a free style session, where they performed their best style to a dancehall song.

Marcel commended the dancers for their versatility and promised to work with them on many coming projects.

He expressed excitement to be part of Dance with Valentino, noting that is his first time in Africa.



What Richard Marcel wants to achieve



Valentino, Ricard Marcel (left) and a group of dancers at Trroy Studios in Industrial Area, Kampala on Thursday, May 4. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Marcel, who is passionate about Latin, Salsa, and several other dance genres, wants to use the time he is here to explore dance in Uganda.



He also wants to bring to life different dance projects in Uganda.

Marcel also expressed willingness to offer any support so that the Ugandan dance industry is raised.

The participants showcasing dance moves at Trroy in Industrial Area, Kampala on May 4, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

What dancers learnt from the workshop

Dance Mamweta

Practising dance at the workshop improved my balance and coordination in my different dance moves. My confidence was also boosted and I learnt new skills faster.



Ritah Dancehall

Practising coordination in the dance classes gave me a better understanding of how my body works and balances. Balance improves body awareness, and also reduces the risk of falling and other related injuries. I have also learnt different dance moves.



Abdhi Charity

I have become more flexible when it comes to dance. Constantly going to dance workshops helps to develop flexibility because it provides greater freedom of movement and better posture. Stretching during the different sessions helped to relax my body and mind.