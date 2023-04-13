RDC Hudu Hussein offers to help Bobi Wine with law school course work

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer and National Unity Party (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is determined to graduate from law school at the second time of asking.

In 2017, Bobi Wine enrolled at the International University of East Africa (IUEA) to pursue a bachelor in law, but got swamped with politics.

On Tuesday, April 11, a picture of Bobi Wine attending law studies at the law faculty at Cavendish University did rounds, with excitable classmates taking selfies and videos, which were later shared online.

The news caused a wave of excitement, with many congratulating him.

It was, however, Lwengo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hudu Hussein who threw a spanner in the works when he offered to help guide Bobi Wine through his course works and ensure he excels at his exams!

“Very pleased to know that @HEBobiwine has resumed his studies at Cavendish Law School. For the good of the quality of our politics, party leaders need a fairly good education in certain disciplines,” he wrote.

Hudu then offered to guide Bobi Wine through course works and the NUP keyboard warriors wasted no time in savaging him.

They were quick to remind Hudu, an alumnus of Islamic University in Uganda, of how he had failed the Law Development Center (LDC) Bar Course examinations whose results were released recently.

They accused him of spending his time tweeting rubbish.

Hudu shot into the limelight during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. He was then the RCC Kawempe before a reshuffle saw him transferred to Yumbe. In last year’s reshuffle, he was returned to Lwengo.