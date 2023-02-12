RDC Hudu Hussein defends Bobi Wine’s son, shocks UoT

By Ahmad Muto

Lwengo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Hudu Hussein who has curved a name on social media, Twitter in particular as a career troll of singer-cum-politician, Bobi Wine surprised many when for once he seemed to disagree with those trying to follow his playbook.

First, On Sunday, February 12, 2023, he wished the National Unity Platform (NUP) principal a Happy Birthday: “Happy Birthday amazing father and chief Muzukulu @HEBobiwine. I wish you many more years of love, not struggle.”

Just then, he felt he had the attention of the singer’s followers and then revealed the surprise.

The tweet saw him tackle an issue that has been bothering the singer’s critics and social media trolls since the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results were released during the week. They have been asking how his son, Solomon Kampala of St. Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) performed. Hussein demanded that they stay away from the issue because it is not their business. “Those asking for Solomon, Bobi Wine’s son’s UCE results, IT IS NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS. You never paid fees for him, did you?” he asked.

It also came shortly after a screengrab started making rounds allegedly of Bobi Wine’s rival, Bebe Cool’s son Alpha Thiery Saali’s UCE scorecard claiming he scored over 50 aggregates. The media house that shared it was forced to delete following public criticism and threats to petition the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to take action.

In unison, Ugandans on Twitter (UoT) agreed with Hussein that the boys should be protected from trolls.

It should be noted that Alpha of Kitante Hill School missed his UCE papers in 2021 that were sat while he was representing Uganda at the Under 20 African Cup of Nations in Mauritania. The petition to see him and four others sit special exams was unsuccessful.