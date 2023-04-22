Rayvanny, Harmonize bond stronger after leaving Diamond Platnumz

By Kampala Sun Writer

Bongo star Harmonize has once again shown great love and support for fellow singer Rayvanny.

On Friday, Harmonize praised the Next Level Music boss while recognizing him as his brother and his favorite singer.

“My beloved singer and tiger brother,” Konde Boy said under one of Rayvanny’s posts on Instagram. Rayvanny replied, “Blessed Konde Bway.”

Harmonize had commented on his former WCB label mate’s post where he asked his fans to choose their favorite song from his new album ‘Flowers III.’

“Choose your best song Early!!! How many are you #FlowersIII,” the former WCB artist wrote on his Instagram page and attached a poster of the nine songs on the album.

Rayvanny and Harmonize buried their differences earlier this year, just months after the NLM boss left WCB.

Harmonize and Rayvanny used to be together on the WCB label which is managed by Diamond Platnumz but both left the label and started their own labels.

In February, the two artists who were once under the management of WCB started following each other once again on Instagram after having blocked each other on the social network for a long time.

The move came just a few weeks after the two exchanged words on social media. The war of words between them started after Harmonize advised artists against singing songs praising alcohol.

The conflict between the two stars broke out in 2021 after Rayvanny allegedly posted nude photos of Harmonize.

At that time, Harmonize was dating Bongo movie actress, Frida Kajala Masanja while Rayvanny was dating her only daughter, Paula Kajala.