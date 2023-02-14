Ray P stunned as Bindeeba gushes about her on Valentine’s Day

By Alex Balimwikungu

Media personality Remmy Nakitto (Ray P) was left completely stunned when her estranged husband gushed about her during her live breakfast show on TV on Valentine’s Day.

Speaking in a feigned American accent, Raymond Bindeeba wished his ‘wife’ Remmy a happy Valentine’s Day and promised to see her soon.

“Yeah, it is Valentine’s Day, I want to let you know that not even the distance between us can change the way I feel about you. I love you, my one and only wife. I am here to wish you a beautiful Valentine’s Day. See you soon, my love,” he said.

As Bindeeba spoke, the butterflies were evident in Ray P’s tummy. She fought back tears of joy and later bowed her head with cameras rolling and let the tears flow.

The incident comes shortly after claims that Bindeeba, an Uber driver in the US, abandoned a high-maintenance Remmy and crawled back to his fiancée in the US away from the camera glare.

Once in Uganda, every facet of their private life played out for the gallery and his time with Remmy was punctuated by holiday visits to exotic resorts, which left his wallet yawning. He fled when cobwebs started coming from his wallet whenever he opened it.

Remmy introduced Raymond Bindeeba at her home in Kawanda Kanyogoga, Wakiso district in June 2022. Amid talk that they had split, she kept insisting that they are very much an item.