Ray G, Ziza Bafana release collabo

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Western Uganda-based artiste Ray G and dancehall artiste Ziza Bafana have released a collaboration titled Boo-Boo.

The audio of the song was done by former Mbarara-based music producer T.O.N, who is now working from Kampala because he wanted to get closer to his clients.

Boo-Boo, a love song, is a combination of RnB, Runyankole and Luganda because of the difference cultural backgrounds of the two artistes.

The video of the song is expected to be released on social media, streaming platforms and televisions on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The audio of the song is already being played on different local radio stations.

This is Ziza Bafana’s second collabo released in March 2023, with the first being Vibe Yo, which he did with Martha Mukisa.

In 2022, Ray G held his first concert at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

The well-attended concert was organised by comedian Alex Muhangi, who said he wanted to help him cross over from being called a western Uganda artiste to a national artiste.

Ray G has done many collaborations with other artistes like Bebe Cool, Voltage music, Serena Bata, Levixone and Truth 256. In 2019, he collaborated with Spice Diana on a song called Omusheshe, which gave him a very wide fan base across the country.

