Saturday, April 8, 2023
Ray G rubbishes "big three" talk
Latest News

Ray G rubbishes “big three” talk

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Western Uganda’s biggest artist Ray G(Reagan Muhirwe) has urged the “big three” artists; Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Chameleone to stop bragging that they are so big reasoning that great people do not need to claim greatness but rather earn it.

The story about the “big three” has been making rounds on social media after Bobi Wine asked his nemeses Bebe Cool and Chameleone to stop claiming the top spots reasoning that the young generation has taken over.

In an interview, the “omusheshe” singer advised the three(Bobi, Bebe, and Chameleone) to stop claiming the top spot and to respect themselves.

“The Kids have to respect elders but when the elders decide to play with kids in the sand, they lose respect. They have no reason to remind us that they are big,” he said.

Ray G is one of the few artists from Western Uganda who have penetrated into the Central region. He is known for songs such as; owangye, amarari, eizooba, ringaniza, iteeka and several more.

