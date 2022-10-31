Ray G, Mowzey Radio comparison resurrects

By Ahmad Muto

Mbarara-based singer Reagan Muhairwe, going by the stage name Ray G made a decision to step out of his sphere of influence to entertain his fans kilometers away in Kampala where the dominant dialect is far from his mother tongue – that influences is lyricism and imagination.

Whether the show was well attended or not is a debate that is going to be alive on social media for a while.

It should be noted that months ago, the local music consumer community online got divided when a one Ronah Asiimwe who is associated with Mbarara’s Rolex Booth and does business in the town as an avid Ray G fan mentioned the artiste with the late Mowzey Radio in the same sentence.

Ray G and Levixone performing at his concert on Saturday. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

That was a level of disrespect that created a sort of tension that has characterized how many relate with Ray G and consequently the just concluded concert

Some got there early to take photos of empty seats to share online just to associate the concert with the word Flop.

However, photos that were shared later, kind of disapproved the earlier ones but still ‘flop’ didn’t leave the table.

Besides the likes of Comedy Store, this was Ray G’s first experiment headlining a concert in Central Uganda, Kampala to be specific. According to him, he was just testing the waters, so whether he will return next time to enter the deep end of the pool by filling up a bigger venue, perhaps Lugogo like Mowzey Radio did, to disapprove his critics will only be told by time.

Mowzey Radio’s fans were high on emotions following the revelation. File photo

Hours after the concert he tweeted: “I have been thinking about how to put this. Sometimes words fail me in such incidents, but allow me with a grateful heart thank you all my people for turning up and supporting me even when it was on short notice. Buzima standing on that stage and seeing you all out there filled my heart with so much joy and gratitude.”

The late Radio’s fans where high on emotions and couldn’t keep calm but rather vent;

@iamfahard: We are happy for you but inform your fans they should not compare you to Radio. Much love bro.”

@ssenyondojoram: “Please stop your nonsense. I like Ray G’s collabos with some of our central artists and I don’t know whether he has any other songs. Comparing him to Radio is being foolish coz even if he starts to sing in the national language like Juliana, he will not make it like Radio.”