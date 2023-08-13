Rapper Santana Karma advocates for concert calendars

By Hussein Kiganda

Amidst the ongoing tumultuous developments within the Ugandan music industry, where conflicting concerts and abrupt cancellations have become a recurring issue, rapper Allan Keith Gitta, better known by his stage name Santana Karma and famed for his hit track “Kulya Kunywa,” has offered a solution.

He urges artist groups, including associations and federations, to establish comprehensive annual concert calendars to mitigate such adversities.

In a recent interview, the rapper articulated that this approach would empower artists with knowledge about their peers’ scheduled performances, thereby preventing the unfortunate overlap of events.

“The purpose of these artist associations is precisely to formulate concert calendars,” he asserted.

He further suggested that these calendars should span the entire year and could be enforced through authoritative bodies such as the National Cultural Forum to preclude such clashes.

The recent incident involving a scheduling clash between prominent singing divas Sheebah Kalungi and Cinderella Sanyu, along with veteran dancehall sensation Michael Mugwanya, also known as King Michael, underscores the gravity of the situation.

Just hours ago, the “muko muko” crooner disclosed that he had rescheduled his concert date, facing potential losses of a substantial 160 million Ugandan shillings.

A similar scenario unfolded between Gereson Wabuyi, alias Gravity Omutujju, and Daniel Lubwama Kigozi, popularly known as Navio, who both selected the same date for their respective performances.

While discussing the feasibility of concert calendars, rapper Derrick Katongole, also recognized as Victor Kamenyo, expressed skepticism due to the dynamic nature of the industry. He noted that artists sometimes spontaneously arrange concerts immediately after attaining a hit song.

“Given the industry’s propensity for artists to rapidly organize shows, the effectiveness of such calendars remains questionable. An artist who gains sudden fame in the middle of the year might desire to capitalize on it through an impromptu concert,” he observed.

One prevalent concern surrounding concurrent concerts in the same location is the risk of one event underperforming, resulting in financial losses for the artist. It is important to recall the historic occurrences on June 9, 2023, when singers Alien Skin and Pallaso astoundingly filled their respective venues despite performing on the same night.

Internationally, concert calendars have proven successful in multiple cities. According to the Concert Calendar USA, various cities maintain both monthly and yearly schedules that outline artists’ performances at different venues on specific dates. This practice has effectively prevented parallel shows within the same locality, thereby serving as a practical model for artists in the United States.

Santana Karma’s proposition for adopting concert calendars presents a potential remedy for the persistent scheduling conflicts within the Ugandan music scene. While challenges persist, this approach has shown merit in other parts of the world and could contribute to a more harmonious and organized concert landscape.