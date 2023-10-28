Rapper Ruyonga freestyles on UB40’s ‘Red Red Wine’

By Reagan Ssempijja

Lately, every UB40-related story seems to be selling like hotcakes in Uganda following an impasse between founder member and lead vocalist Ali Campbell and the remaining original members of the English band.

The problems started on October 18 when Talent Africa Group and a local media company held a grand announcement of the return of UB40 in a concert, to be staged at Kololo Independence Grounds, on December 21, 2023. The concert was labelled by the organisers as UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell.

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell is headed by Campbell, which means only him and his band would come to Uganda to perform.

Campbell left the original UB40 15 years ago, in 2008, shortly after the band had performed in Uganda, at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

In an artistic way, rapper Ruyonga has, today, October 28, released a freestyle rap version of UB40’s Red Red Wine, one of the most popular songs by the English reggae band.

Attaching a 47-second video on his X page, Ruyonga said: “This is UG. Whether one member or four, if we gone go, we gone go.”

The output of a good rapper’s bars on a good reggae baseline is nothing less than what you would expect – exciting.

This freestyle is another one of Ruyonga’s freestyle rap sessions, that he keeps effortlessly releasing, lately, on his social media pages.