Rapper AKA’s parents release message after son’s tragic death

by Editorial Team
By Kampala Sun writer

The family of the late South African rapper AKA has appealed for compassion from fans as they continue to come to terms with the loss of their son.

Slain rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead on Friday night outside a popular restaurant on Florida Rd in Durban.

In a statement on Saturday, Tony and Lynn Forbes, parents of the slain rapper confirmed his death and expressed their devastation at the tragedy.

The parents said that their son was loved by many and in return he gave love.

The Forbes family said they are awaiting further details from Durban police about the investigation into his death.

At the time of his death, AKA was standing outside the Wish Restaurant when he was shot.

As reported by News24, two unknown cars are believed to have opened fire just before 10 pm.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed that a “well-known rapper” was gunned down in Florida Road, Durban on Friday evening just after 10 PM.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023,” reads the statement.

“In this time of grief, we appeal for your compassion, space, and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.” 

