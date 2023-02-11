Rapper AKA’s parents release message after son’s tragic death

By Kampala Sun writer

The family of the late South African rapper AKA has appealed for compassion from fans as they continue to come to terms with the loss of their son.

Slain rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead on Friday night outside a popular restaurant on Florida Rd in Durban.

In a statement on Saturday, Tony and Lynn Forbes, parents of the slain rapper confirmed his death and expressed their devastation at the tragedy.

The parents said that their son was loved by many and in return he gave love.

The Forbes family said they are awaiting further details from Durban police about the investigation into his death.

At the time of his death, AKA was standing outside the Wish Restaurant when he was shot.

As reported by News24, two unknown cars are believed to have opened fire just before 10 pm.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed that a “well-known rapper” was gunned down in Florida Road, Durban on Friday evening just after 10 PM.