Thursday, November 17, 2022
Top News

Range Rover catches fire, burns to ashes on Masaka-Kampala road

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Charles Etukuri

It has been labelled “the love car” or “birthday gift” since the Speaker Anita Among gave it to her husband, Moses Magogo, as a birthday gift recently. For that reason, whatever happens to a Range Rover becomes a matter of media concern.

The Police on Thursday, November 17, 2022 said a man survived being burnt in his Range Rover after it burst into flames on the Kampala-Masaka road. 

Traffic and Road Safety Directorate spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said the Range Rover Sport car, which was being driven by Joshua Emorut Egweu, a resident of Mutungo, Nakawa division in Kampala, caught fire after it developed a mechanical fault. 

“The territorial traffic Police at Kayabwe has today morning, registered an incident of fire at a place called Jandira, Kayabwe town council in Mpigi district on the Kampala-Masaka highway. The incident happened at about 8:40am when motor vehicle registration number UAS  066Q caught fire,” Nampiima said. 

She added at the time of the accident, Egweu, was headed towards Masaka. 

“It is alleged that the car developed a mechanical fault and smoke began coming out of the engine. The driver parked the vehicle upon being alerted by other motorists. Efforts by the locals to put out the fire were futile,” she added. 

