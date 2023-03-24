Ramsey Nouah tips Ugandans on acting

By Hussein Kiganda

Nigerian movie actor and director Ramsey Nouah Jr gave Ugandan actors a masterclass at Motiv in Industrial Area, Kampala, on March 23, 2023.

Organised by the iKon Awards, whose inaugural awards night is slated for March 25, 2023, the masterclass was aimed at inspiring young actors and educating them on several aspects of acting.

Nouah shared his acting experience starting from the time he landed his debut role to the time he directed his latest movie. He narrated that he did not know that he had become popular until crowds would stare at him on the streets.

“I first acted in a TV series and this would run weekly. In the fourth week, while I was walking on the streets, children and other people would look closely at me and I would feel uncomfortable,” he revealed.

Having narrated how he joined the film industry, he taught the principles and tools of acting, hinting that the body, voice, imagination, ability to analyse the script, and ability to embody a character, are key to note while acting.

“Try as much as you can to memorise your lines in the script because it could affect you when you forget them on the set. While you are trying to remember them, you may mess up with your emotions,” Nouah advised.

He urged the actors to practice tongue twisting to develop their speech skills and to always physical exercises for self-confidence.

Nouah emphasised that creating a spiritual bond with the character helps an actor fit into the character.

He also advised the actors to forget about fame and money but chase the perfection of their craft through passion, reasoning that the rest will follow them when they are good enough.

On whether physical appearance matters in acting, Nouah agreed that it could be one of the factors, but is surrounded by many others.

“Appearance does contribute to the performance of an actor but there are several more like hard work, practice ,” he said.

Noauh wrapped up the masterclass by calling upon filmmakers to start with short films and expand bit by bit into feature films.

The Nigerian actor will headline the iKon Awards that will be held at Kampala Serena Hotel on March 25, 2023.