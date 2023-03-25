Saturday, March 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Ramsey Nouah ready to collaborate with Ugandan filmmakers
Latest News

Ramsey Nouah ready to collaborate with Ugandan filmmakers

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Nigerian movie actor and director Ramsey Nouah Jr has revealed that he is ready to collaborate on film projects with Ugandan filmmakers if opportunities are availed.

Talking to filmmakers who attended his acting Masterclass that was held at Motiv on March 23, 2023, the famous actor together with his teammate Chris Odeh(TV and Film producer) recognized the good efforts by Ugandan filmmakers; Loukman Ali, Mathew Nabwiso, and Humphrey Nabimanya, and hinted that they would work with them because they have upped their game.

“Of course, there are very many movies we have watched here and so many good filmmakers here. With the likes of Loukman Ali, Humphrey, Mathew Nabwiso, and several more, many collaborations could come up,” Odeh said, as Nouah nodded in support of him.

The two hinted that it’s good that Loukman Ali had already started collaborating with several filmmakers in Nigeria. Ali was hired by Nigerian producer Jade Osiberu on the movie “Brotherhood”

You may also like

Bobi Wine’s Nalumansi divides the ghetto

Bobi Wine dissed over new song“Nalumansi”- You sound like Fresh Daddy

Drug abuse adds nothing on you, Nince Henry cautions fellow artistes

CCFU launches 5th National Heritage awards

Karma Ivien management signs ‘broke’ Nince Henry

Former Miss Uganda Nakakande graduates from Dubai University

Bruno K, Ykee Benda appear to have made up

Kapa Cat leads on online crush

Sheebah is bad energy – Spice Diana

Photos: Hundreds throng Oweitu Omuka festival

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.