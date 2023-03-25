Ramsey Nouah ready to collaborate with Ugandan filmmakers

By Hussein Kiganda

Nigerian movie actor and director Ramsey Nouah Jr has revealed that he is ready to collaborate on film projects with Ugandan filmmakers if opportunities are availed.

Talking to filmmakers who attended his acting Masterclass that was held at Motiv on March 23, 2023, the famous actor together with his teammate Chris Odeh(TV and Film producer) recognized the good efforts by Ugandan filmmakers; Loukman Ali, Mathew Nabwiso, and Humphrey Nabimanya, and hinted that they would work with them because they have upped their game.

“Of course, there are very many movies we have watched here and so many good filmmakers here. With the likes of Loukman Ali, Humphrey, Mathew Nabwiso, and several more, many collaborations could come up,” Odeh said, as Nouah nodded in support of him.

The two hinted that it’s good that Loukman Ali had already started collaborating with several filmmakers in Nigeria. Ali was hired by Nigerian producer Jade Osiberu on the movie “Brotherhood”