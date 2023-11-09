Ragga Dee names artistes whose talent he groomed

By Ahmad Muto

Renowned singer Daniel Kazibwe alias Ragga Dee has named all the artistes he helped establish themselves in the local music industry, and the list cuts across generations dating as far back as the 90s.

Speaking to a local TV station, Ragga Dee said he was part of the forces that influenced Juliana Kanyomozi and Irene Namubiru to consider becoming a duo that resulted into IJ (Irene & Juliana).

It was after he spotted Namubiru’s potential, recruited her into his band, The Homies but realized she needed a different environment to thrive

Bebe Cool, he said was Bebe Banton when he spotted him, and helped recording a song with Mese that ultimately launched the Gagamel Entertainment boss’ career. While for Jose Chameleone, he said, he found him struggling to get a breakthrough locally and offered to help push his career.

For Pia Pounds, Ragga Dee spotted her at 14 years singing a birthday song and knew he had to make her a star.

“She was 14 years and I gave her her first song. Then she went to work with (Eddy) Kenzo.”

Swangz Avenue’s Azawi moved everywhere with his band and always made her perform until he handed her over to singer Viboyo, starting her journey to stardom.

“I went with Azawi everywhere with the band and I would make her sing before me. I got to a point I would tell her I want her to perform her own songs and not other peoples. Until I took her to Viboyo and told him the talent in this person is a lot, please help her. That is Azawi. I don’t want the credit that Ragga got me here,” he recollected.