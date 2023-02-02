Friday, February 3, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Radio station manager remanded over assault
Top News

Radio station manager remanded over assault

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Charles Etukuri

Kanungu Magistrate’s Court has Thursday (February 2) remanded Nelson Twinamatsiko, a radio station manager, over assault of a fellow employee. 

Kigezi region Police spokesperson Elly Maate said Twinamatsiko, who is a manager of Kanungu FM Radio Station and was arrested on Wednesday, February 1, after he allegedly assaulted his female colleague, appeared before Asanasiyo Mukobi, the grade one magistrate and was remanded until February 8, 2023. 

ALSO READ: 👉👉👉 Radio station manager arrested over assaulted journalist

On Wednesday, Twinamatsiko was arrested after a video of a man suspected to be him assaulting a female staff who had reportedly come to demand for money, went viral on social media.

The alleged assault 

Maate said on January 26, 2023, at about 6:00pm at the Kanungu FM Radio station, Anita Tumuramye, 24, was assaulted by the manager when she had gone to demand her sh40,000 commission from him.

You may also like

Uganda Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo triumphs over tragedy

Gravity Omutujju is not at same level with Mayanja brothers – Weasel

I am tired of women claiming they have my son’s children –...

51 arrested over criminal activities in Wandegeya, Northern Bypass

Stop blaming mother for Pretty Nicole’s behaviour, says Miria Matembe

GNL Zamba calls for establishment of Mowzey Radio Foundation

Idris Elba to set up film studio in Tanzania

Northern Uganda singer over the moon after his song is played on...

Aldrine Nsubuga Mobile Money fraudsters identified

Zari subtly quashes break-up rumours

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.