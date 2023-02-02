Radio station manager remanded over assault

By Charles Etukuri

Kanungu Magistrate’s Court has Thursday (February 2) remanded Nelson Twinamatsiko, a radio station manager, over assault of a fellow employee.

Kigezi region Police spokesperson Elly Maate said Twinamatsiko, who is a manager of Kanungu FM Radio Station and was arrested on Wednesday, February 1, after he allegedly assaulted his female colleague, appeared before Asanasiyo Mukobi, the grade one magistrate and was remanded until February 8, 2023.

ALSO READ: 👉👉👉 Radio station manager arrested over assaulted journalist

On Wednesday, Twinamatsiko was arrested after a video of a man suspected to be him assaulting a female staff who had reportedly come to demand for money, went viral on social media.

The alleged assault

Maate said on January 26, 2023, at about 6:00pm at the Kanungu FM Radio station, Anita Tumuramye, 24, was assaulted by the manager when she had gone to demand her sh40,000 commission from him.