Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Radio station manager arrested over assaulted journalist

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Charles Etukuri

The Police have arrested a radio station manager after a video of a man suspected to be him assaulting a fellow staff went viral.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson Elly Maate said the suspect was detained pending the sanctioning of charges levelled against him by the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

“Reference to the video circulating where a lady is being beaten by a man. It was reliably established to have been at Kanungu FM Radio Station, when the victim, Anita Tumuramye, 24, a journalist at the same radio station and resident of Katate cell western ward Kanungu town council, reported to have been assaulted by one Nelson Twinamatsiko, 51, who is the manager at the same radio station and resident of the same above address,” Maate said.

He added that on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at about 6:00pm at the Kanungu FM Radio Station, Tumuramye was assaulted by the manager when she had gone to demand her sh40,000 commission from him.

“Tumuramye reported the matter and statements were recorded from complainant and witness, scene of crime was visited and documented, investigations were carried out and the suspect was summoned, appeared today morning February 1, 2023, his statement recorded and was detained pending court,” Maate added.

He said the case file had been completed and forwarded to the Resident State Attorney with a charge sheet for further management.

