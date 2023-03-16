Radio presenter Sofi Tebi eats own words as she gets hitched to ‘flabby’ man

By Hussein Kiganda

Radio presenter Sofi Tebi (Sophia Namutebi), known for the advice she offers lovers, was betrothed to lover DJ Janny P (Jannesha Ssemakula) in a secret kukyala, a few days ago, leaving netizens talking.

Social media in-laws were quick to predict that the union will end in tears.

Some of them reminded the presenter that at one time, she mentioned that marrying a flabby man who doesn’t go to the gym is not good, yet her husband is flabby too.

Speaking in an interview, Sofi Tebi said she doesn’t care whether or not the relationship lasts, saying all she knows is that her heart belongs to him and he loves her dearly.

Despite advising fellow women not to live with men for a long time without permission from their parents, she disclosed that she has been with Janny P since 2019.

“Even if it ends in tears, they will be my tears. I pray it lasts longer. We met in 2019 and have been together since then, so I chose a person I know well. He has loved me so much and I must give back to him,” Sofi said.