Racket of arts teachers getting sh4m salary of science colleagues busted in Lira

By Patrick Okino

Some unscrupulous teachers of arts subjects have connived with some district human resource (HR) officers, penetrated the payroll and are earning sh4m like their sciences counterparts, Education Service Commission officials have said.

The revelations were made on Tuesday (May 23) during a meeting with secondary school headteachers, human resource managers, Resident District Commissioners, district service commission chairpersons and LC5 chairpersons in the Lango sub-region at St Katherine SS in Lira city.

Education ministry principal HR officer Ambrose Emollo advised HR officers to study the payroll again because the fraud has been captured and is under investigation.

“The auditors are finding out that there are arts teachers who are earning as scientists. The cases have been captured and I don’t know what explanation you will give at the end of the day,” Emollo said.

Two years ago, the Government enhanced the salaries of science teachers from sh1m to sh4m, leaving out their arts counterparts earning between sh700,000 and sh800,000.

The disparity has since attracted criticism from both the school administrators, political class and education experts, saying the enhancement should have been across the board instead of targeting a particular section.

Forgery

He said besides the syndicates, there is also forgery of appointment and transfer letters and to mitigate the challenge, HR managers were advised to study the documents before sanctioning them.

He said the statistics in the ministry showed that over 10% of teachers in secondary schools have forged transfer letters.

“Please I want to request that as you verify the appointment letter, you also verify posting instructions and transfer letters as well,” he said.

CAOs blamed

Jacob Richard Opolot, a member of the Education Service Commission, blamed the chief administrative officers (CAO) and the HR department for the mess.

“That is purely the problem of the district. The CAO and the principal human resource officers must be able to deal with that because they have information on what constitutes a science teacher and, therefore, not again the ministry of education or Education Service Commission or anybody to come and correct the error,” he said.

Opolot added that the error was generated by the district and can be rectified by the district if they are wise to correct it.

The deputy education service commission, E.K.M Gabona, said they carried out a national validation exercise for all HRs in the education sector to know where the country is and what can be done to improve the delivery of education.