RA256 and Ruzungu Band thrills Ugandans, zungus

By Dickson Ndugwa

On Wednesday, February 8, RA256 and Ruzungu Band came with a new beat as Ugandans and Zungus performed at Catwalk Lounge and Restaurant in Kololo.

The RA256 and Ruzungu band was founded by German Mamaev, who studied Ugandan music and culture in the US and Uganda for nine years.

During their live band performance, which started at 8:00pm, there were some Western instruments plus Ugandan cultural instruments and dances.

The crowds enjoyed the tunes and the beats.

At 10:00pm, energetic dancers came jumping up and down on the floorsof Catwalk in the Ekitaguriro dance from western Uganda.

The zungus joined in the dance. A few minutes later, there were Kiganda dances.

The band promised the audience that they will be performing at Catwalk every Wednesday.