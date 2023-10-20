Qute Kaye to inspire youth at ‘Tugende Mu Kikadde’ show

By Steven Odeke

At a press conference held at the MTN Headquarters, Kampala on Thursday afternoon, October 19, to announce the sixth edition of the Tugende Mu Kikadde (Mother and Father Edition) show, all eyeballs and camera lenses somehow seemed fixated on singer Qute Kaye (Ivan Kawuma). The show will be held at the Kampala Serena Hotel on December 2, 2023.

Not that it was the first time Qute Kaye was making a public appearance following his drug addiction debacle and spells in rehabs, but seeing him ready to discuss the incident that befuddled most of his fans in 2018 when he was arrested for stealing car headlights under the influence of drugs, was quite interesting.

The Ginkeese singer is back to his old healthy good-looking self and has still kept his voice smooth. In fact, he has been getting gigs around town for some good time now, but was grateful when he was announced as one of the legends to perform at the Tugende Mu Kikadde show.

“I am a living miracle. After my addiction problems and time in rehab, I have not had an opportunity to be on a big stage as this with all these legendary artistes. But while to the organisers and my fellow artistes here, the show is for older music fans, I am glad my music cuts across and I will use that stage to inspire and motivate younger fans that you can always make it from setbacks,” he said

The show, that will be part of MTN’s 25-year anniversary celebrations of supporting Ugandan music, is set to have a cast of iconic local stars in artistes Mariam Ndagire, boy group Ngoni, Sophie Nantongo, Phoebe Nassolo, Queen Florence and Gerald Kiweewa.

Queen Florence said: “I thank MTN and the sponsors for investing in local music talent and I also thank the fans for their support. I am eager to perform for you my fans especially since it has been a long time since I have performed for you.”

Kiweewa said: “Even though this show is for those who are older, everyone should come. We will entertain everyone regardless of age.”

“The Tugende Mu Kikadde concert is not just an event; it’s a celebration of our deep-rooted commitment to the Ugandan music industry. For the past 25 years, MTN has continuously supported and promoted the incredible artistic talent that our nation has to offer. This concert is a testament to our unwavering dedication,” MTN Uganda GTM digital specialist Mavis Ndagire Musungu stated.