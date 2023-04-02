Qute Kaye offers to help Gift ov Kaddo

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Gift ov Kaddo has not only fallen off the musical radar, but his mental state is also worrying.

During the week, in a rare interview, he made uncoordinated statements, which prompted many to conclude he could be a victim of substance abuse.

Whereas many never begrudged him when he claimed to be a bigger artiste than Bongo star Diamond Platnumz, they knew something was amiss when he vowed to migrate to another planet and sing for aliens.

Following the telling interview, many were quick to rubbish him. However, fellow singer Qute Kaye, a recovered addict, reveals that Gift of Kaddo needs help.

“I relate with his predicament. He needs help and not harsh judgement,” Kaye revealed.

Kaye urges Ugandans not to wait for Kaddo’s predicament to spiral out of control before acting, as they have done with other singers over the years.

With the Another Chance Foundation, Qute Kaye promised to visit Gift ov Kaddo soon and provide him with some basic supplies, as well as moral support; If more action is required, he will do the needful.