Sunday, April 2, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Qute Kaye offers to help Gift ov Kaddo
Top News

Qute Kaye offers to help Gift ov Kaddo

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Gift ov Kaddo has not only fallen off the musical radar, but his mental state is also worrying.

During the week, in a rare interview, he made uncoordinated statements, which prompted many to conclude he could be a victim of substance abuse.

Whereas many never begrudged him when he claimed to be a bigger artiste than Bongo star Diamond Platnumz,  they knew something was amiss when he vowed to migrate to another planet and sing for aliens. 

Following the telling interview, many were quick to rubbish him.  However, fellow singer Qute Kaye, a recovered addict, reveals that Gift of Kaddo needs help. 

“I relate with his predicament. He needs help and not harsh judgement,” Kaye revealed.

Kaye urges Ugandans not to wait for Kaddo’s predicament to spiral out of control before acting, as they have done with other singers over the years.

With the Another Chance Foundation, Qute Kaye promised to visit Gift ov Kaddo soon and provide him with some basic supplies, as well as moral support; If more action is required, he will do the needful.

You may also like

Juliana, Sheebah to share stage at Easter concert

Stars congratulate Davido on new album

Big Brother Titans: Who will bag the sh380m grand prize?

Job offer! Uganda Breweries looking for Bell CEO… Chief Enjoyments Officer

Driver who knocked minister’s daughter dead remanded

Former Big Brother Naija housemates Nini and Saga engaged

Passport costs to reduce in 2024 

Ugandans mesmerise Nigerians at My Impression Competition

Gift of Kaddo trashed over equating self to music giants Diamond, Burna...

Isma Olaxess hits back at MP Ssegirinya over ‘lack of academic qualifications’...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.