Quintet band throws seventh Christmas gig

by Editorial Team

By Mathias Mazinga

The Quintet Band once again demonstrated its unique concert-artistry during its 7th Christmas concert at the Uganda National Cultural Centre in Kampala.

Led by its founder, the pianist Ronnie Nsereko Ngabonzira, the ensemble performed traditional and modern Christmas songs, including Philly Lutaaya’s ZuukukaSsekukkulu eyasookera ddala, Joseph Kyagambiddwa’s Namuloose AyakaayakaWuuno Laba AtuuseAbeerawa Omukyala, Polycarp Ochola’s Bin Immanuel and the beautiful Swahilihymn, Alleluia Amezaliwa, which they accompanied with a beautiful African dance. 

A Quintet Band dancer in action during the concert. Photo by Mathias Mazinga

They also sang ancient carols such as The First Noel, many of which they spiced with added rhythms and instruments.

The Quintet band did not perform alone.  They also featured a youthful choral ensemble, the DCC Cassettes, which further to singing well, also wowed the fans with their beautiful attires.

The Quintet Band in action during their Christmas concert at the National Theatre in Kampala. Photo by Mathias Mazinga

Another big surprise of the concert was the little kids’ ensemble, which comprised children of the performing musicians.

The concert was graced by many fans, who included the state minister for Kampala, Hon. Joseph Kyofatogabye.

Quintet Band’s Fred Ssebayizzi aka Hunter performs a Christmas song during the concert. Photo by Mathias Mazinga
Fans enjoying the Quintet Band Christmas Concert Photo by Mathias Mazinga
A Quintet Band dancer shows her skills during the concert. Photo by Mathias Mazinga

