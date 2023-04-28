Quex to quit music in two years

Friday, April 28, 2023
By Mariam Nakalema 

Kachumbali hit maker Quex has vowed to quit music in two years so as to focus on his medical career. Quex is a medical doctor at Hoima Hospital.

In 2022, he graduated with a bachelor of medicine and surgery from Kampala International University.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun during a tourism expo at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Quex, real name George Kwesiga, further explained that there is no money in music.

“I pity those who only depend on music. I am soon signing an artiste that will fill my shoes because my focus is on being a doctor and tourism,” he said.

Quex said this was the reason why he was not doing much of music.

He, however, revealed that he has a new album called Bumper to Bumper.  

