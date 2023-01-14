Queen Tyra Abok, the young model taking Uganda places

By Hussein Kiganda

Uganda’s first Musical Series “Junior Drama Club(JDC)” was launched this month and it majorly features child actors led by 12-year -old model Tyra Abok.

Tyra acts as Queen in the TV series and the whole story evolves around her and her little friends in the drama club at school. It is her first major lead role but Nisha Kalema, one of the producers of the show says she trusts that she will perform well.

Tyra takes on this role having achieved great success as a model representing Uganda on international fronts. She is the current Little Miss United World, a title she won in March 2022 at the Dubai Expo.

Tyra returns from the Miss United World, in March 2022. By Hussein Kiganda

Abok also won the award of the Best Project Presentation at the 20th Anniversary of Little Miss United World. She also carried the Mini Little Miss Africa 2020 to 2022 crown and became the second runner-up at the Little Miss Uganda 2019, and Miss Popularity Little Miss Uganda 2019.

The young model was the ambassador of Little Miss Uganda 2019 and won the Best Interview Award for Little Miss Uganda 2019.

She is a confident public speaker and a high fashion commercial model and actress. She is the founder of the Tyra Abok foundation, and an advocate for Children’s rights, fighting against child abuse in Uganda.

Born of Ugandan parents, Dr. Patrick Abok and Namukose Christine Abok, Queen Tyra rose to fame in 2017 when she became the first-ever child to host the Kampala kids fashion show. The young beauty queen is a student at Galaxy International School, Lubowa, where she has been studying, from the first year to the eighth.

Tyra poses for a photo during a pageant. Photo by Hussein Kiganda

Abok’s mother attributes the little model’s success to God’s favour. She says her daughter’s birth was prophesied by her pastor, and she knew her daughter would have God’s grace.

“My conceiving Tyra was a word of prophecy that was given to me then, by my pastor called Pastor Louis Da Silva, and his assistant Pastor Pedro Peter who were transferred from Uganda. It’s something I have never said and I thank God for it, all my life,” says Namukose, Abok’s mother.

She adds that despite being a celebrity, at home, Tyra is a child like any other child and is treated the same way as others. She is, however, grateful to God that the little actress has grown up with a mind of an adult in reasoning because the way she handles issues wows her parents and family members.

Abok’s parents are surprised that she manages to balance books and talent despite being worried that they are too much for her, something she(Tyra) doesn’t accept.

“She has always managed to balance both, to the extent that I get so worried and scared when it’s too much, but she tells me, mum it’s okay, I can manage to balance so relax. And when she decides she will do something, you can’t easily talk her out of it. She will persist and keep pressing you untill she does it. And at the same time, when she says No I won’t do it, however much you convince her, she won’t do it,” says Namukose.

At 12 years, Tyra brings money onto her table, from acting, modeling and TV commercials. She uses the money to do her outreaches and donations through her organization the Tyra Abok Foundation.

Her mother says she doesn’t contribute anything financial to the family, rather, her greatest fan, her father, injects money into her and her projects as a responsible dad.

Tyra says JDC has been her most enjoyed movie production set, and she would work on it over and over again if there is a chance. She thanks the producers, cast and Crew of the series for having given her a great experience.

“The story is so realistic and all the people I worked with are so unbelievably nice. I thank the directors Mr. Allan Manzi and Ms. Nisha Kalema. They are the kind of directors everyone should work with. The crew is so amazing and loving and all the cast, are so friendly and loving. No wonder the movie came out to be the best series,” says Abok.

Nisha Kalema says the first time she saw the beauty queen was when she was still 7 years and she felt she would turn her into a star. Comparing her to other actors in Uganda, Nisha says Abok is better than many.

“I met this girl at 7 years and there and then I knew she was going to become a star. My word to her was that I was going to make her a star. Writing this whole series, she was the one person I had in mind and focused on. And thank God she never disappoints at any given moment. She never gets tired and her energy is always on point. She is way better than many actors I have met in this game,” says Nisha.

Abok has been chosen to represent Uganda at the upcoming Little Miss United Nations in Vietnam.