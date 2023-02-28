Queen Florence explains why she was arrested in Malaysia

By Mariam Nakalema

It seems veteran musician Queen Florence enjoys incarceration in Malaysia.

She was in the news in 2014 over being thrown behind bars in the southeast Asian country. Then, she denied engaging in prostitution, saying she had overstayed her welcome, thus being thrown in the coolers.

The Nazagwaki singer has once again come out to explain why she was recently arrested in Kuala Lumpur, the country’s capital.

“They arrested me for staying in the country illegally when my visa had expired. I pity those who say that I was arrested over being a prostitute,” she said during an exclusive interview in Makindye, a city suburb, on February 28.

Queen Florence said once convicted, she was asked to decide between being detained for three months and paying sh23m. She chose the former.

Queen Florence castigated her fellow artistes for not bailing her out.

“Ugandan musicians did not help me, which is okay. Even me when they get problems, I will also not help them,“ she threatened.

Queen Florence thanked actor Benon Kibuuka and “some few friends who helped me when I was arrested.”

Queen Elizabeth was supposed to be out of prison in March, but she “sorted the issue” and was deported to Uganda a few weeks ago.