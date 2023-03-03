Public outcry after MultiChoice hikes TV subscription fees

By John Masaba

There has been public outrage in Uganda over a decision by pay television firm MultiChoice to raise subscription charges.

Customers took their frustration to social media after the company announced an increment in fees for DStv and GOtv on Wednesday.

One tweeted that the development will force more customers to look for alternatives, including the free-to-air option.

Some questioned the timing of the decision, citing the effect of the hard economic times on people’s disposable income.

“I officially give up! I just cannot afford this TV anymore. Any other options….anyone?” said one user on Twitter.

Multichoice, a South African company that operates DStv and GOtv, attributed the increases to rising operational costs.

“Dear customers, please note that Multichoice Uganda will implement a price adjustment to the DSTv packages effective April 1,” the firm said in a notice sent out to customers.

The adjustments mean DStv customers will fork out an extra sh20,000 on the premium package, while GOtv top subscribers will pay an extra sh7,000, which is an increment of 7% and 10% respectively.

The increase comes barely five months after the company increased its rates.

‘What content are you adding?’

Some customers made their fury known on Twitter.

Dick Nvule Nsubuga, a political show host, reacted: “What added content are you providing against each of those packages? It makes sense when you tell us that you are adjusting package A because you have added content B.”

He said as a subscriber, he had not seen improvements to what is being offered currently. As such, he said the increments would not be good value for money.

Jonah Kirabo questioned the timing of the increment.

“Come on DStv, you increased prices in September last year, which is just five months ago. It is not fair. You can as well come for your dish because I am not paying for this,” she said.

Raymond Mujuni, journalist, said the firm was taking advantage of its monopoly status to rip off Ugandans.

Quraish Mukasa called for the company to introduce pay-per-view so that subscribers can be charged for the channels they are interested in.

“If I only want football, make that possible for me, so that I don’t end up paying for many channels that I never watch,” he suggested.

The increments

The Premium DSTV package which has been going for sh255,000 has been increased to sh275,000, while the Compact Plus package will attract sh160,000, up from sh150,000.

The Compact package is now sh104,000, up from sh95,000. Family bouquet subscribers will pay sh64,000, up from sh59,000. Other packages such as Access, Lumba and Xtra View have also seen significant raises in rates.

It is a similar story for GOtv subscribers.

They will pay sh65,000 for Supa package, up from sh58,000 while those on the Max package will pay sh49,000, up from sh45,000.

GOtv Plus subscribers will pay sh33,000, up from sh31,000.