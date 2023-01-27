Public figures mourn TikToker Asia

By Ahmad Muto

Ugandans woke up to the passing of TikTok content creator Asia Namirembe alias Asia wa Charles, who blew up on the Chinese video sharing App about two years ago when a wave of local content creators took over the app.

Her content that entertained members of the online community for its rawness with dances and random skits from all walks of life made her an instant sensation, while her personality got public figures gravitating towards her.

Going by the reaction to the news of her demise that was made public on the morning of Friday, January 27, Asia left a huge digital footprint. The reason for her demise has been attached to stomach complications.

By 10:00am, she was the top trending topic on Twitter with the hashtag RIPAsia. On TikTok, the hashtag #AsiaWaCharles hit one million views by midday.

Arguably her most prominent OB, singer-cum-politician Bobi Wine stated that she will be missed for her interesting conversations:

“Munange Asia, otukoze bubi nnyo O.G. Tujja kusubwa nnyo omutima gwo omulungi n’emboozi zo ezinyuma. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. You will be dearly missed,” he wrote.

Media personality Faridah Nakazibwe posted: “Bambi ki nyabo. I hope she got to know how at some point in her short life, she was the major stress reliever in town. To those who made her smile, God bless you.”

Singer Lydia Jazmine tweeted: “Not waking up to such Bad news. Asia waffe! One person that could make me laugh effortlessly. MHSRIP.”