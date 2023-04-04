Protestants, weyayu? Being Anglican is not a ticket to heaven – Canon Nyegenye

By Juliet Kasirye

Being an Anglican is not an entry pass into heaven, All Saints Cathedral Kampala Provost Can. Rebecca Nyegenye has said.

Even though you have been Anglican for several years, Nyegenye says one needs to know Jesus to access Heaven.

“Though you have walked for these 60 years as an Anglican, the Lord is saying, ‘I don’t have an Anglican space in heaven.’ Basically, being an Anglican is not safe,” she adds.

For Christians who have declined to accept Christ in their hearts, Nyegenye said they will be surprised when they reach the gates of Heaven and God doesn’t know them.

“If you say you are an Anglican, and you have been faithfully worshipping at All Saints Cathedral, the Lord will say: ‘Excuse me, we do not have space for Anglicans here’,” she added.

Nyegenye made the remarks during celebrations to mark Palm Sunday at All Saints Cathedral Kampala on Sunday, April 2.

Palm Sunday was celebrated under the theme: This is the Time for Your Visitation.

“Today is the day of our visitation. It is the day when Jesus matches direct into your heart. Besides that, it is also the moment when Jesus knocks at your door. He wants you as a person,” Nyegenye said.

According to Nyegenye, Christians should understand that getting saved is a rush hour.

“For instance, if you ever play on the road and someone is late for their flight, you are going to be crushed. They would rather kill you than miss their flight. How I pray that you miss a flight, but it is terrible to miss Heaven,” she told the Christians.

While delivering the Palm Sunday message, Nyegenye added that some Christians are in the presence of God for the wrong reasons, citing some who pray for peace yet they constantly fight with their families.

“Sometimes I pity President Yoweri Museveni because we are looking at him for the peace of the nation, yet there is no peace in your family. You are beating up your wife and your wife is beating up your children,” she said.

“If you have the desire for peace, it should begin from within you,” Nyegenye added.