Promoters halt events for three months

Promoters under the umbrella, National Promoters Association, have revealed that they have decided to halt events for three months after the arrest of one of their members, Abtex (Abbey Musinguzi), following a stampede at Freedom City on Entebbe Road on New Year’s Eve.

Abtex of Abtex Promotions revealed that members had agreed to stop organising events for three months so as to discuss their grievances and how they can present them to the concerned authorities.

“We have decided to first put a hold on events for three months to first discuss our problems in a general meeting that will be organised soon and some of the issues on the agenda are; the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), artistes’ booking fees and so much more that affects us,” Abtex said.

However, the promoter clarified that members who already organised and advertised their events before this decision was made will proceed with their preparations.

“Those that already have shows will go on with them, especially those that have shows on Valentine’s Day,” Abtex clarified.

He stressed that many events promoters are being arrested for failing to pay back loans and service providers after shows flop and this had been ignored for a long by artistes and many other concerned people.

Challenging artistes, Abitex asked them to take the mantle of organising their own shows so that they realise how much effort promoters put into an event.

Earlier, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, the association put out a notice signed by the co-ordinator, Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo, indicating the booking fees for different artistes whose purpose was to “minimise the risks taken by the promoters in the business.”

Police issue new guidelines for events organisers

While addressing journalists at the police’s weekly briefing at the police headquarters, in Naguru, a Kampala suburb, on Monday, January 16, police spokesperson Fred Enanga released new guidelines for securing concerts, mass gathering and performances, among others.

In the new guidelines, all organisers and promoters must write to the Inspector General of Police indicating where the concerts will be, the number of attendees expected for better planning, and also avail to the IGP the measures they are putting in place for controlling crowds with clear and elaborate access control measures, including (hand probes, walk through machines, K9 and scanners).

Enanga said the organisers must have a plan to deploy private security guards and stewards who are proportionate to the crowds and threat levels; must have a practical and approved management plan, including (access and exit routes, parking centres and how they will be managed); and must show the capacity to handle emergencies, which include medical provisions, ambulances, fire safety systems, and thorough evacuation plans.